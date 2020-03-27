The governor told a Friday prayer congregation in Gusau that the measure was part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Matawalle said security agencies would enforce the order especially along its borders with Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Kaduna states.

He said the enforcement of the order would be spearhead by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo.

The governor, however, said the lockdown would be reviewed after two weeks depending on the improvement recorded in the containment of the disease in the country.

Matawalle pledged to provide succour to people in need during the shutdown.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor prayed at the Muslim Foundation GRA, Mosque.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of the Mosque, who is also the state Commissioner of Religious Affairs, Sheik Tukur Jangebe urged the faithful to comply with all measures to avoid contracting the virus.

“All nations as well as our federal and state governments have urged us to avoid unnecessary gathering of more than 20 persons in the same place, so we should adhere to this so that we do not deliberately take ourselves to death.

“Our obedience to such healthcare and leadership advises and instructions will be akin to obedience to Allah and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

“We should therefore continue to give alms, pray to Allah to heal those suffering from the coronavirus disease across the world and protect us from coming into contact with the disease,” the Imam said.