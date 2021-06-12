Gov Matawalle suspends third Zamfara traditional ruler over banditry allegations

Head of Service and Acting Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, stated in Gusau on Saturday that the governor also set up a committee to investigate the allegations.

The committee has Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, a former deputy governor in the state as Chairman.

Members of the committee are Alhaji Mukhtar Anka, also a former deputy governor in the state, Alhaji Faruku Dosara, Leader of the State House of Assembly, retired DIG Mamman Tsafe and Alhaji Yusuf Zugu.

Representatives of the Police, the DSS and the NSCDC are also members, while Alhaji Musa Shinkafi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Security and Home Affairs, will serve as Secretary.

The committee has three weeks to submit its report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspension of the Emir of Zurmi, brings the number of traditional rulers suspended in Zamfara over their alleged involvement in banditry to three,

The Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Hussaini Umar and the District Head of Nasarawa Mailayi, Alhaji Bello Kiyawa, had earlier been suspended over the same issue.