Gov Matawalle shuts markets and filling stations because of bandits

Matawalle also banned the sale of petrol in jerry-cans and by the roadsides in Zamfara.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
In a bid to address the growing activities of bandits in Zamfara, the state governor, Bello Matawalle has ordered the closure of weekly markets and all filling stations in the state, except those in the state capital and Local Government headquarters.

The governor also ordered that no filling station should sell petrol of more than N10, 000 to a single customer.

More so, in order to cut the supply of fuel to bandits, Matawalle banned the sale of petrol in jerry-cans and by the roadsides.

The governor announced this following the return of 19 students of the state’s College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, who were kidnapped by bandits from their school on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

He also suspended the transportation of livestock to and from the state and banned the operation of commercial cyclists from 6 pm.

“Commercial motorcycle riders are allowed to carry three persons at a time. We also reduced the operation of commercial motorcycles and tricycles between 6 am and 8 pm in the state capital, while outside the state capital it is between 6 am and 6:00 pm.

“But those who render essential services, including health personnel, security men and journalists who identify themselves are allowed to ride motorcycles or tricycles beyond the stated time,’’ the governor said.

Matawalle, however, enjoined residents of the state to observe the above rules, saying security operatives would be empowered to treat offenders as suspected bandits.

