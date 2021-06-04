Gov Matawalle sends 14 LG sole Administrators packing in Zamfara

The dissolution, the statement said, followed the expiration of their tenure elongation period of six months as earlier approved by the State House of Assembly.

It expires on Friday, June 4.

“In view of this, the outgoing local government council sole administrators have been directed to hand-over the affairs of their respective councils to the Directors of Administration and General Services with immediate effect."

Gov. Matawalle thanked the outgoing sole administrators for their services to the state and wished them success in their future endeavours.