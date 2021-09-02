RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Matawalle seeks prayers over banditry in Zamfara

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has appealed to the people of the state to intensify prayers for God’s intervention to end banditry in the state.

Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle and his wife, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle. [Twitter/@AishaMatawalle]
Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle and his wife, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle. [Twitter/@AishaMatawalle]

Matawalle made the call during a special prayer session organised by the Ulamau Consultative Committee (UCC) which was held all over the state.

Recommended articles

The governor who attended the prayer at the Gusau Central Mosque, said it has become imperative for the citizens to complement the government and security operatives’ efforts in tackling the menace in the state.

ALSO READ: Police confirm abduction of 73 students from Zamfara school

”Prayer is the only powerful weapon that can solve any calamity on the people. We must seek for Allah’s forgiveness."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the special prayer session was observed in all the Juma’at mosques in the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

1 in 4 girls abused before attaining 18 years in Lagos

Gov Yahaya seeks Buhari's intervention over influx of herders

APC kicks out party official who wished Buhari died of COVID-19

NRC builds 40-bed hotel worth N320m at Ebute-Metta station

COAS vows to beef up security at NDA following gunmen attack

Nigeria to witness 3-day thunderstorms, cloudiness from today - NiMet

Gov Matawalle seeks prayers over banditry in Zamfara

Oyo state to hold World Twins Festival Oct. 9

Atiku wants abducted Zamfara students rescued immediately