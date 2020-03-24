The governor’s appeal was relayed through a press release signed by Zailani Bappa, his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication and made available to journalists in Gusau on Monday.

The release quoted the governor as saying that his “administration is re-strategising on its approach to addressing the twin problems of security and COVID-19 in the state, which calls for concerted efforts and prayers from the public to end these challenges”.

It said the governor appealed to religious leaders and members of the public to intensify prayers to see to the end of the twin menace facing the wellbeing of the people.

“It is unfortunate that at this time of our democratic journey, the twin problems of renewed upheavals and the threat of a worldwide pandemic of a strange disease are threatening the peace we have so hard earned over time.

“However, we are not relenting in our usual efforts at ensuring that the lives, properties and dignity of all people in Zamfara state are protected,” the release quoted the Governor further.

It said the state government, which had not recorded any case of the coronavirus attack had put all measures in place to address any emergency in that regard.

“As for the resurgence of sporadic attacks in some local government areas of the state on innocent persons, our administration has re-strategised in its approach to address this problem and with the support of all and sundry, we shall bring these attacks to their very end.”

It called on all citizens of the state to cooperate fully with the government so that complete success would be achieved in the twin battle against the social and health challenges.