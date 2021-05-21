Gov Matawalle revokes all land titles in Zamfara

Matawalle made the announcement on Thursday at the flag-off of the issuance of the Electronic Certificate of Occupancy which he said would henceforth be done only by the ZAGIS.

He explained that his administration decided on the e-C of O due to the corrupt practices and shady deals that characterized the manual issuance of C of Os.

The disclosed that unsuspecting property owners were cheated by some of the official involved in handling the process.

He said, “land, being the most valuable resource, needs to be carefully guarded against abuse and misuse.”

The governor explained that under the new system, all new e-C of Os to be issued would be strictly based on the extant land use regulations.

He pointed out that land certification digitalisation is part of his administration’s efforts to create a new, technology-driven economy for the twenty-first century.

“All problems associated with land transactions will be resolved with the use of modern technology as the recertification of all land titles will assist in the current fight against banditry and sundry crimes.”

He also stated that owners of all land titles would now have their records available in a secured database; and that the new e-C of O would also make it easier for financial institutions.

This he said was to check the authenticity of certificates for those who choose to use them as collateral for bank loans.

The governor then urged fresh applicants for all types of land titles to go through ZAGIS, which is the only government agency saddled with the responsibility of processing all land titles .

Matawalle assured those who want to recertify their titles and prospective titleholders that the Zamfara State’s e-C of O is of the highest quality as it is produced by the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company.

”Also bearing all security features that would make the production of its counterfeit impossible,” the governor said.