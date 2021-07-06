RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Matawalle reinstates 8 sacked Special Advisers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, on Monday, approved the reappointment of eight Special Advisers who were earlier relieved of their posts.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by Yakubu Haidara, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, on behalf of the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe

Those reappointed included Aminu Abdullahi-Alkali, Sustainable Development Goals; Ahmed Muktar-Mohammed, Housing and Urban Development and Junaidu Aminu-Kaura, Judicial Service and Legal Matters.

Others are Ibrahim Ma’aji-Gusau, Political Affairs and Inter Party Relations; Dr Aslam Aliyu, Skills Acquisition; Yusuf Abubakar-Zugu, Chieftaincy Affairs; Danyaro Abdullahi-Wuya, FADAMA III and Abubakar Musa (Mainera), Commodity Board.

It said their reappointment was with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Gov. Matawalle had on July 3, relieved all his Special Advisers of their appointments, but gave no reason for the action.

