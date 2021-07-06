Gov Matawalle reinstates 8 sacked Special Advisers
Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, on Monday, approved the reappointment of eight Special Advisers who were earlier relieved of their posts.
Those reappointed included Aminu Abdullahi-Alkali, Sustainable Development Goals; Ahmed Muktar-Mohammed, Housing and Urban Development and Junaidu Aminu-Kaura, Judicial Service and Legal Matters.
Others are Ibrahim Ma’aji-Gusau, Political Affairs and Inter Party Relations; Dr Aslam Aliyu, Skills Acquisition; Yusuf Abubakar-Zugu, Chieftaincy Affairs; Danyaro Abdullahi-Wuya, FADAMA III and Abubakar Musa (Mainera), Commodity Board.
It said their reappointment was with immediate effect.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Gov. Matawalle had on July 3, relieved all his Special Advisers of their appointments, but gave no reason for the action.
