RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Matawalle recommits to end banditry in Zamfara

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Bello Matawalle has recommitted to government’s resolve to end banditry and other criminality in Zamfara.

Gov. Matawalle (TheNation)
Gov. Matawalle (TheNation)

Matawalle’s recommitment is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday by Zailani Bappa, his Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media, and Communications.

Recommended articles

The governor also pledged to settle the medical bills of the 11 victims of recent banditry in Kanoma, Marru Local Government Area of the state.

The victims are on admission at the Federal Medical Centre and at the Specialist Hospital also in Gusau.

According to the Bappa, the governor paid visits to the emergency unit of the Federal Medical Centre and the Ahmad Sani Yarima Specialist Hospital, Gusau on Tuesday night

He stated that Matawalle examined the wounds sustained by the 11 victims including one Army officer and ordered that their bills be sent to the state government.

The governor also visited all other patients at the emergency units of the two hospitals and committed to settle their medical expenses.

Matawalle ordered that feeding allowances be paid to the patients while on treatment.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi’s presidential bid, says Kano is a swing state

Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi’s presidential bid, says Kano is a swing state

Gov. Matawalle recommits to end banditry in Zamfara

Gov. Matawalle recommits to end banditry in Zamfara

NPC launches 2023 Census Situation Room

NPC launches 2023 Census Situation Room

2023: Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket

2023: Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket

Sanwo-Olu bans Okada in Surulere, Lagos Island, Ikeja, 3 other LGAs

Sanwo-Olu bans Okada in Surulere, Lagos Island, Ikeja, 3 other LGAs

Understanding what Twitter employees exposed about the company [Explainer]

Understanding what Twitter employees exposed about the company [Explainer]

Osun Polls: Court declares Adeleke as PDP governorship candidate

Osun Polls: Court declares Adeleke as PDP governorship candidate

2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board

2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board

Bello swears-in 7 new commissioners for Niger

Bello swears-in 7 new commissioners for Niger

Trending

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

The parents of the student, Deborah who was lynched by her colleagues over blaspheming of Prophet Muhammad (Punch)

JAMB releases 2022 UTME results; here is how to check

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers. (TheNewsNigeria)

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)