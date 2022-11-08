Gov. Matawalle receives 5 girls rescued from bandits after 7 months in captivity

Bandits took the five girls from their home in Furfuri in Bungudu Local Government Area in March.

The bandits released a video to the social media in October showing the girls carrying sophisticated firearms and threatened to recruit them into banditry if the ransom they demanded was not paid.

A combined effort of the Police and other security operatives, however, led to the rescue of the girls unharmed.

Gov. Matawalle commended the security forces for efforts made and urged them to put an end to banditry in the state.

He noted that intelligence reports showed that the girls were abducted successfully with support from informants who were either family members or close associates.

The governor appealed to citizens of the state to “courageously fight informants by reporting suspects to the authorities without fear.

“Without informants, bandits will be strongly incapacitated and will easily be defeated,’’ the governor said.