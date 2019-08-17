Until his appointment, Balarabe was the Permanent Secretary, Government House.

A statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General of Press Affairs to the governor and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Saturday, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

The appointment followed the retirement of Alhaji Mujtaba Isa, the former Head of Service.

Matawalle charged the new Head of Service to live up to the administration’s expectations by restructuring the service in the state and making it a role model.

Born in March, 1966, Balarabe, a graduate of the University of Sokoto, joined the civil service as a Research Officer in the old Sokoto Military Administrator’s office in August, 1991.

ALSO READ: FG may not allow El-Zakzaky to go for any oversea treatment again

He had served in various capacities including as Private Secretary to late President Shehu Shagari between 1993 and 1996.

Balarabe was also a Principal Private Secretary to the Zamfara State first civilian governor, Sen. Ahmed Sani and a former Local Government Sole Administrator of the old Kasuwar Daji Local Government.