Gov Matawalle directs refund of N50,000 to Zamfara Hajj pilgrims

Dosara explained that the gesture was part of the state government’s relief measures to ease economic hardship being faced in the country.

He stated that Gov. Matawalle also directed the state’s Hajj Commission to ensure speedy compliance with the directive.

According to him, the commission has scheduled the refunds to begin on Monday, Sept. 12 in each of the state’s 14 local government areas.

“The pilgrims are, therefore, advised to go to their local government areas where they paid their money to collect the N50,000, beginning from Sept. 12,’’ he added.

Dosara stated also that Gov. Matawalle assured of government’s resolve to improve on security, provide infrastructure and other dividends of democracy for the people.