Matawalle made the assertion on Tuesday in his address as Special Guest at the Army Special Super Camp in Faskari, Katsina State.

“In fact, we, the politicians, are to be blame for the intractable security challenges bedeviling our communities,” he noted.

Matawalle said that it has become evident that some politicians exploit insecurity for political gains and urged the military to fish out such unscrupulous politicians.

“They will hardly commend the military for the successes at the battlefronts, however, they will be eager to rush to the media to report attacks by bandits or other miscreants.

“For this crop of politicians, politics is not about genuine commitment to the wellbeing of the people; it is all about power and nothing more.

“I, therefore, urge the security agencies to deal decisively with anyone found politicising security no matter how highly placed he is.

“It is by so doing that we can significantly address the current security challenge confronting not just the North-West, but the entire federation,” he said.

Matawalle urged patriotic Nigerians to support efforts in ending the current security challenges, stressing that security should be everyone’s concern, not just the responsibility of the President, governors, service chiefs and security agencies.