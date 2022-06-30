Gov. Matawalle backs death penalty for bandits, signs bill

The Governor announced this after signing into law, a Bill passed by the Zamfara State House of Assembly prohibiting and punishing terrorists, cattle rustling, cultism, kidnapping and other incidental offences.

He insisted that his administration was much more ready to battle the criminal elements in the State within the ambit of the law to secure the State and restore peace, especially in communities considered as bandits’ hub

“The new law provides that any person found guilty of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, Cultism or being an informant to the bandits is liable to death penalty.

“Under the law, anyone found guilty of aiding and or abetting the crimes mentioned is liable to life imprisonment, twenty years imprisonment or ten years imprisonment without option of fine.

“The most fundamental focus of governance anywhere in the world is security,” he stated.

Governor Matawalle noted that the establishment of community protection guards was not different from the Civilian Joint Task Force, JTF, in Borno State and Amotekun in the South-West region

While commending the State House of Assembly for keeping up with their constitutional responsibility of making laws to secure the State, he also lauded the Federal Government for its consistent support to Zamfara State.

Earlier, the Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Magarya said that the law will serve as a legal instrument for prosecuting banditry-related offenders in the State.