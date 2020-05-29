Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa the Secretary to the State Government, said this in a statement in Katsina.

Inuwa said that the governor also lifted the ban on Church services every Sunday as well as inter local government travel across the state.

He, however, advised the people to adhere strictly to health and security advises like wearing of face masks, physical distancing, washing of hands with soap and running water and use of sanitisers.

Inuwa said that the decision was to enable Muslim and Christian faithful observe their religious activities.