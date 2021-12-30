Governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari, says his administration will support residents who want to pick up guns against bandits and terrorists ravaging the state.
Gov Masari of Katsina wants residents to defend themselves against bandits
The governor has repeatedly asked residents to defend themselves in the face of rising banditry and criminality.
BBC Hausa quotes Masari as saying that it is unfortunate that criminals have access to guns while “good people do not have the means to protect themselves."
The governor added that: “This security is for everyone and there is no political difference. What people should know is that in Katsina, you do not have 3,000 police [officers]. So, we call on anyone who can take up arms to defend themselves, himself and his family.
“Islamic law also allows a person to protect himself, his property and his family. If you die trying to protect yourself, you will be martyred.
“It is also unfortunate how robbers can get guns but good people do not have the means to protect themselves and their families.
“We will help those who want to import weapons because the people of Katsina need to support the security forces.”
The governor made a similar call in August, asking Katsina residents to defend themselves against bandits.
Katsina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng