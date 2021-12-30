Gov Masari of Katsina wants residents to defend themselves against bandits

BBC Hausa quotes Masari as saying that it is unfortunate that criminals have access to guns while “good people do not have the means to protect themselves."

The governor added that: “This security is for everyone and there is no political difference. What people should know is that in Katsina, you do not have 3,000 police [officers]. So, we call on anyone who can take up arms to defend themselves, himself and his family.

“Islamic law also allows a person to protect himself, his property and his family. If you die trying to protect yourself, you will be martyred.

“It is also unfortunate how robbers can get guns but good people do not have the means to protect themselves and their families.

“We will help those who want to import weapons because the people of Katsina need to support the security forces.”

The governor made a similar call in August, asking Katsina residents to defend themselves against bandits.