The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Bako, a Federal High Court judge on Sunday morning died in a hospital in Abuja following injuries he sustained in an auto crash he was involved on Jan. 4.

It would be recalled that the judge was involved in an auto crash on Funtua – Kankara road in Katsina state on Jan. 4.

Bako had served as chairman of the three-man Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the 2019 general election.

Ilu an APC chieftain and a retired Director in the Department of State Services died in Cairo, Egypt.

Masari, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Director-General Media, Abdu Labaran, described the deceased persons as illustrious sons of Katsina State, who were accomplished in their careers.

He said their deaths would reverberate beyond the shores of Katsina and Nigeria in view of the profound role they played in the institutions, they served.

Masari condoled the families of the deceased and prayed to Allah to forgive their shortcomings.

Masari urged the bereaved families to take solace in the fact that the deceased persons had lived fulfilled life.