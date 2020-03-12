Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has attributed the recent attacks and killings of some people in rural communities across the state to ignorance and barbaric behaviour.

Masari stated this when he received members of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) led by its Federal Commissioner, Alhaji Bashir Garba, in Katsina on Thursday.

“This is a barbaric and animalistic behaviour because the perpetrators of these crimes are like animals because they don’t have western or Qur’anic education.

“These people are living with animals in the bush without any education, they behave like the wild animals in the bush,” the governor said.

Masari said that the calamity that had befallen the state had been brought under control, pointing out that many suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

The governor thanked members of NCFRMI for coming to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the unfortunate incident.

He appealed to the commission to consult with the government and people of the state over their plan to build houses to resettle the internally displaced persons.

“This is because every place has its own peculiarities of building their houses.

“The houses you will build for the internally displaced persons in my state must be in conformity with the people’s culture and tradition and the location for building such houses matters a lot,” Masari said.

Earlier in his remarks, the NCFRMI Federal Commissioner said that they were in Katsina to commiserate with the government and people over the recent attacks of Dankar and Tsanwa communities in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

Garba said that they brought food items, clothing, sleeping and other relief materials to the victims of the attacks.

He disclosed that plans were in the pipeline by the Federal Government through the commission to build houses for the Internally Displaced Persons as a result of the banditry attack.