Governor Aminu Bello Masari has announced two new cases of coronavirus in Katsina state.

Masari, who announced this on Twitter on Saturday, April 19, 2020, said the new cases were recorded in Katsina Local Government.

The Governor, however urged residents of the state to stay at home adding that the local government where the new cases were recorded will be under lockdown effective from Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

He tweeted, “It is with grief that we announce the discovery of two new #COVID19 positive cases in Katsina LGA. In line with our earlier stand, the Katsina LGA will be under lockdown effective from 7am Tuesday. Residents are hereby directed to #Stay at Home to tame the spread of the virus.

“Stores and pharmacies that will be allowed to operate will be announced by the standing committee. Banks will remain open to enable civil servants to receive their salaries. We have also suspended, with immediate effect, inter-local government movements until further notice”.

This development brings the total number of cases in Katsina state to 11.