Makinde stated this at an interactive session with leaders of market and artisans’ associations across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan on Thursday..

The governor emphasised that his government would ‘do the needful’ to boost the businesses of the traders to make life comfortable for everyone.

On the leadership crisis rocking the traders’ association, Makinde posited that he would set up a committee to explore all means of securing an amicable resolution of the crisis.

Earlier, Mrs Odunayo Danjuma, Southwest Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Traders and the Acting Iyaloja of Oyo State, Mrs Justina Ogundoyin, appreciated the governor for providing loans to traders and artisans in the state.

The duo promised that the traders would continue to contribute their quota to the economic development of the state.

Danjuma, however, appealed to the governor to intervene and resolve the lingering leadership crisis among market women and men in the state with the view to having an acceptable leadership.