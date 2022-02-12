RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Makinde to name new Olubadan on Monday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Makinde says all issues hindering the announcement and installation of the new Olubadan have been resolved.

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)
Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, says he will on Monday, officially announce the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Recommended articles

Makinde made this known on Saturday, at the grand finale of the burial ceremony of late Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

He said all issues hindering the announcement and installation of the new Olubadan had been resolved.

“This is another victory for Ibadan traditional institution, the process and the system was never broken, so we have reverted to the age long system.

The governor said he had received a letter from Olubadan in Council in respect of the announcement of the new Olubadan.

According to him, Ibadanland has a unique procedural steps as regards enthronement of new Oba and this has been in existence for ages.

Makinde thanked all Ibadan indigenes and well-wishers that came to witnessed the final burial ceremony.

He prayed that Ibadanland would continue to witness more developments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Oba Adetunji, who was the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, died on Jan. 2, at the age of 93.

In a tributes to the late Olubadan, President Muhammadu Buhari described Oba Adetunji as a visionary and compassionate leader who used the spheres of his influence to advance the progress of his people.

“We trust that the process of selecting his successor will be guided by wisdom, understanding and good judgment that exemplified the life he lived,” the president said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Makinde to name new Olubadan on Monday

Gov Makinde to name new Olubadan on Monday

Ortom ‘feels sad for Nigeria’ as security operatives bar him from receiving Osinbajo

Ortom ‘feels sad for Nigeria’ as security operatives bar him from receiving Osinbajo

Buhari redeploys Aisha's aides, appoints Sani Zorro as SSA to her office

Buhari redeploys Aisha's aides, appoints Sani Zorro as SSA to her office

Large turnout of voters in Bwari for FCT council poll

Large turnout of voters in Bwari for FCT council poll

2 Ethiopians, Ulfata and Siranesh emerge winners of Lagos City Marathon

2 Ethiopians, Ulfata and Siranesh emerge winners of Lagos City Marathon

ASUU begins 2-day meeting to decide on strike

ASUU begins 2-day meeting to decide on strike

2023: Gov Ayade says Buhari will decide APC’s presidential candidate

2023: Gov Ayade says Buhari will decide APC’s presidential candidate

2023: Atiku faults zoning, says it's not recognised in Nigeria’s constitution

2023: Atiku faults zoning, says it's not recognised in Nigeria’s constitution

UNILAG distributes iPads to indigent, visually impaired at matriculation ceremony

UNILAG distributes iPads to indigent, visually impaired at matriculation ceremony

Trending

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)