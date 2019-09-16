Makinde made this known on Sunday in Ibadan while speaking at the closing of a two-day retreat for members of the State Executive Council and his senior aides.

He said that the launch of the development agenda would set a high bar for his administration’s developmental objectives.

”We have been underachieving for many years; administrations had come and gone. Yes, they did their best, but still, we have to set a high bar for ourselves.

”Within the shortest possible time, we have to put in place a strategic development plan for the state.

”Administrations had come and gone, but most of them operated on ad-hoc bases. We will put in place a 15 to 20-year development plan for Oyo State, and we will be bullish about our development plans.

”Of course, we are aware that our mandate, for now, is for four years. What we want to do now is to put up a plan or vision so that successive administrations will not need to go back to do the work again.

”We will do the work. Who knows whether the leadership of the next administration is here with us? So we should not take anything for granted,” he said.

The governor tasked his executive members and top civil servants to work in harmony, adding that collective responsibility must be the watchword.

While promising that his administration would empower the civil servants to enable them do their job efficiently and effectively, he, however, said that accountability would be demanded from them.

” For our permanent secretaries, it still remains ‘soldier goes, soldier comes but the barracks remains’. So your commitment to the success of this administration must be unflinching.

ALSO READ: Jeered over attacks, South Africa’s president apologises at Mugabe funeral

”We are making a pact with you that the current administration will empower you and give you necessary and required responsibilities. We will give you the authority to carry them out but we will demand accountability from you.

”I know that the pertinent question that is probably agitating your mind right now is: will the system be fair to you? I make bold to say that, under my watch, the system will be fair to you, absolutely.

“So, my appeal to everybody is: come with me; let us create a prosperous Oyo State together, and God will help us,” Makinde said.