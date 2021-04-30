Gov Makinde to engage Man O’ War to secure schools in Oyo

He decried the recent trend of kidnapping of students, among other security challenges, which he described as worrisome.

He urged the organisation to double its efforts at the grassroots in order to contribute its quota to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

“Man O’ War, as an organisation, is trying its best.

“I can testify to the role Man O’ War played during the elections that I participated in as governorship candidate in 2015 and 2019; so, I will renew my commitment in Man O’War.

“This is a period that Man O’ War will need to double its efforts and look at programmes at the grassroots level, where we can project more on the issue of citizenship and leadership for our country.’’

The governor said that there had been discussions with state’s Commissioner for Education on how to beef up security.

“Some of the schools are not properly fenced.

“The ministry recently submitted a proposal on fencing and having demarcations for all of the schools, but this idea of deployment of Man O’ War for security and surveillance is a welcome idea.

“We will look at the proposal and we should be engaging either the national or state command team to ensure that this can see the light of day.

“I think it is something that we will do,’’ Makinde said.

He further assured the Man O’ War that he would resume his sponsorship of the organisation in his personal capacity.

The governor used the occasion to announce the donation of two utility vehicles to the Man O’War Oyo State Command and one to the National Command of the organisation.

Earlier, the Deputy National Commandant of Man O’ War, Gbenga Adedamola, called for the re-awakening of the culture of joining voluntary organisations like the Man O’ War among Nigerian youths.

According to him, this will build the spirit of patriotism.

He requested for assistance from the governor to make the organisation function better.