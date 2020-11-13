The governor said this on Friday, November 13, 2020, while playing host to the 56th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dame Adewuyi and other executive members of the body at his office in Ibadan.

Makinde told his visitors that his administration would launch the anti-corruption agency to ensure accountability across Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

He said, “Accountability is something that is sacrosanct in this present administration. To demonstrate the transparency within this administration, you said I am the first person to get the report. Well, you will also be the first one to learn something about the Oyo Anti-Corruption Agency.

“The name of the agency will be launched openly within the next week. I asked for three people to be nominated but I did not give an inkling why I asked for those nominations. But then, they gave me two names. One of them will be a member of the Oyo State anti-corruption agency.

“One of your members will definitely be serving us within that agency. That is how we believe the government should be run. It should not be a government of cronies. The name of the body is OYACA.

The governor, however, promised to continue to leverage the relationship with ICAN at the state level and also nationally.