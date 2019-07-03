Oyo state government says that plans are underway to revive the abandoned state-owned Quarry Asphalt Plant situated at the Moniya area in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

Gov. Seyi Makinde said this on Tuesday when visited the site for an on-the-spot assessment of the plant.

Makinde said that his administration would put the multi-million naira plant back to work as part of its deliberate efforts to create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed Oyo youths.

He alleged that past administrations in the state neglected the plant, ”while buying asphalt from a third party”.

He further said that the plant would soon be resuscitated to enhance government’s efforts to provide good road network across the state.

According to him, the plant, when fully reactivated, will generate revenue for the government and provide job opportunities for the people of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plant was established during the administration of Sen. Rashidi Ladoja and only functioned between 2003 and 2007 before becoming moribund.