Gov Makinde says Oyo Amotekun lost 7 personnel in 8 months

Gov. Seyi Makinde disclosed this on Thursday in Ibadan, during a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on the 2022 budget, held at International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Makinde had, on Nov. 18, 2020, inaugurated 1,500 Amotekun corps to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies in combating insecurity in the state.

He said that the deceased met their untimely death in the course of ensuring that every nook and cranny of the state was secured.

The governor, who announced the donation of N2.5 million to each of the families of the deceased, promised to give scholarship to the children of the victims and assist in their respective areas of need, assuring that the deceased would not die in vain.

He also assured the people of the state that his government would continue to deploy resources in ensuring that the state was secured.