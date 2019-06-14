Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has frowned at the poor approach to environmental sanitation in Ibadan metropolis and appealed to residents of the state to properly dispose their waste.

Makinde made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

The governor, however, directed agencies in charge to ensure strict compliance with environmental sanitation measures.

He said the government would not hesitate to invoke the full arm of extant laws against any erring person or groups of people on the issue of environmental sanitation.

Makinde said that the state of environmental sanitation and waste disposal within the state capital were disturbing, and should give all the people concern.

The governor pointed out that the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the medians of major roads in the state capital was worrisome.

He said that this should be of concern to everybody that cares about the hygiene of the people and the sanitation of the environment.

Makinde said the unwholesome act could constitute health hazard to the teeming populace of the city.

The governor noted that the government had started evacuating the existing waste along the road medians and other wrong places.

He warned that the old ways of dumping refuse along the highways and other unapproved places must stop immediately.

The governor observed that indiscriminate refuse disposal was a major cause of flooding, building collapse and other devastating disasters.

He said a veritable means of preventing the occurrence of such disasters is to desist from the obnoxious act.

Makinde urged residents to make use of refuse collection bins “or register with refuse collectors assigned to their areas’’.