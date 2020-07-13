Mr Najeem Omirinde, the Chairman of Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), stated this on Monday in Ibadan while speaking with newsmen on the activities of the agency.

Omirinde said N500 million of the N3 billion water investment plan would be dedicated to repairing faulty public boreholes throughout the state.

He added that chairmen of all local government areas and Local Community Development Areas (LCDAs) had been contacted to submit the list of such 10 faulty boreholes in their respective areas.

Omirinde said Makinde had directed that every new borehole dug in public areas must be solar-powered so as to ensure the durability of the project.

He, however, called on residents to write the agency whenever they want to dig boreholes for public and private use.

According to him, the cost of digging boreholes by the agency would be cheaper in comparison to the cost to be charged by private borehole-drilling companies.

The RUWASSA chairman said that Makinde had assured the people of the state of his readiness to make water available to ease scarcity.