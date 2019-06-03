Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has promised to run a transparent and open administration.

Makinde made the promise on Sunday, during a Thanksgiving Service, held at the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo in Ibadan.

He said it was the prayers of the churches and those who wanted him as the governor that were answered.

”Now that your prayers have been answered, I’m here and ready to serve the people.

”I implore the church to keep on praying for my administration to succeed,” he said.

The governor further announced that the church – the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, would be official church for government activities henceforth.

Earlier, the Provost of the Church, Rev. Andrew Adebiyi, urged the governor not to allow the pressure of office work to take away humility, kindness and his other good leadership qualities from him.

Adebiyi, in his sermon, with the theme: God’s gift to the church, said the Creator gave gifts to His children for the spiritual growth of the church.

He charged the congregation to use their respective God’s gift for the development and spiritual growth of mankind.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the highpoint of the service was a prayer session for the governor and his administration.

Among the dignitaries at the thanksgiving service were Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan – the deputy governor, Mrs Ololade Agboola – Head of Service and Most Rev’d Sunday Ola-Makinde – former Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria.