Makinde gave the promise on Sunday during a special thanksgiving service to mark his 100 days in office at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan.

He stated that his administration would ensure that the people of the state derived value for their money on every project.

Makinde said that adequate attention would be given to ensuring that the state’s money expended on abandoned projects did not end up in waste.

He said that the utmost attention given to the welfare and wellbeing of the people through prompt payment of salaries and pensions in the last 100 days was aimed at improving their living standard and the economy of the state.

He added that his government had also given priority to the education and health sectors.

Makinde asserted that having discovered that the wage bill of the state, salaries of teachers, local government workers and pensions were about N8 billion, he decided to ensure the prompt payment of salaries on 25th of every month.

”It was our belief that if such huge volume of money should go into the economy of the state, life would become better for the people,” he said.

The governor implored the people of the state to continue to assist his administration with prayers, stressing that his government needed prayers now more than before.

Earlier, the Provost of the church, Rev. Ade Adebiyi, described Makinde as a wise man for showing full commitment to the welfare of the people.

Adebiyi commended the governor for the prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, and other laudable steps taken in the education and health sectors.

The cleric noted that Makinde did not come to the church for thanksgiving for mere achievements in 100 days, ”but to acknowledge that the last 100 days had been by God’s help and commit the things yet to be done unto His hands.”

ALSO READ: “No Nigerian life was lost in South Africa xenophobic attack”—Geoffrey Onyeama

Adebiyi observed that most leaders in Nigeria and in Africa generally often demonstrated lack of wisdom by allowing ego and self-centredness to dominate them.

He described leaders who never thought about the welfare of others, except themselves, as fools.

The cleric urged Makinde to continue to prioritise the welfare of the people of the state and rule with the fear of God.