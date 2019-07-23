Makinde gave the pledge on Tuesday when the new GOC in company with his predecessor, Maj.- Gen. Fidelis Azinta, paid a courtesy visit to his office in Ibadan.

The governor, who said adequate security of lives and property was vital for meaningful development, commended the unbiased roles played by the army during the last general elections.

”I want to use this opportunity to thank the outgoing GOC because he was here in the heat of the last elections and had the spirit of fairness, ” he said.

He assured the new GOC that the same level of cooperation extended to his predecessor would be extended to him.

The governor stressed that his administration would not relent in its efforts at providing adequate logistics to the Division for its smooth operation.

Makinde also that his government had taken steps to address some major issues in the Division that needed his attention as requested by the outgoing GOC.

”The issues are that of abattoir, bad condition of the public school in the barrack and the issue of shooting range, ” he said.

Earlier, Omozoje had sought for the cooperation of the state government in tackling the security challenges across the state.

He promised to emulate the outgoing GOC in carrying out his responsibilities of ensuring that the Division provided an enabling environment for government to function.

”This is in making sure that we tackle all the recurrent and other emergency security challenges and we will continue to do that as you continue to support us.

”This is the only country that we have, we will continue to make it the kind of country that we would be proud of.

”I promise to do my best to serve the people of this state and all the states under the Command.

”We will make sure that we provide an enabling environment for government to function so that the dividends of democracy can get to our people,” he said.