Gov Makinde mourns Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland

The statement further quoted the governor as saying that the late Sarkin was a detribalised Nigerian and an individual who believed in a united country.

He said: “I commiserate with the families of the Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland, Alhaji Ahmed Dahiru Zungeru, over his demise.

“I met Alhaji Zungeru many years back and we struck and maintained a relationship that has remained cordial.

“I also interacted with him in the course of my aspiration to govern Oyo State and he was quite supportive.

“He was a detribalised Nigerian who believed and worked for the unity and progress of Oyo State and Nigeria as a leader of his people.”

Makinde further said that Zungeru’s death was a huge loss to Oyo State and a personal loss to him, “as his wealth of experience and patriotic tendencies were always available to draw on”.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant his (Zungeru) immediate family and all the people of Oyo State the fortitude to bear this loss.