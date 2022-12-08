ADVERTISEMENT
BBEAKING: Gov. Makinde escapes death in convoy crash

Ima Elijah

A driver attached to the convoy of the Governor has been confirmed dead...

Gov Makinde
Gov Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has escaped death in a reported convoy crash on Tuesday, December 06, 2022.

A reported casualty: A driver, Ramon Mustapha, attached to the convoy of the Governor has been confirmed dead in the incident.

What happened: According to reports, accident occurred at about 1:30 PM, when Makinde was returning from Saki town following a political engagement.

Three other members of the convoy were injured in the accident.

According to emerging reports, Mustapha died instantly after he was flung out when the “Zebra 4” vehicle he drove eventually landed after tumbling several times. His head was mutilated.

According to a source, the situation could have been saved had the driver used his seat belt.

Late Mustapha has been buried at his Amuloko, Ibadan residence on Wednesday, in accordance with Islamic rites.

As of the time of publishing this report, Governor Makinde is yet to officially react to the occurrence.

More details soon

Ima Elijah

