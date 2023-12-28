Gov Makinde declares 3-day mourning in Oyo over Akeredolu's death
Makinde said that all flags at public offices in Oyo state would be flown at half-mast for three days.
The directive of Makinde, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.
Akeredolu died on Wednesday morning in Germany, where he had gone for medical treatment.
He has been replaced as Ondo State governor by his erstwhile deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
He had, on Wednesday evening, alongside the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State, visited the Ibadan home of the late Akeredolu.
