Makinde, in a statement issued in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, described the demise of Pa Okowa as a shock.

He condoled with Gov. Okowa and urged him to take solace in God and the good legacy his father left behind.

“The news of the passing on of Sir Arthur Okowa, the father of the governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa came to me as a shock.

“I condole with his excellency on the demise of Pa Okowa and urge him to take heart and solace in God and the good legacy Papa left behind.

“The passing on of any loved one, no matter how old, always comes with a touch of sadness, because no matter how old a loved one is, we do not want them to die.

“However, as the Bible says that it is appointed for all men to die, we can only submit to the will of God.

“So, I encourage my brother to be strong and pray that God will grant him and everyone Papa left behind the fortitude to bear this loss,” Makinde said.