Gov Makinde commiserates with Ayefele over Fresh FM GM’s death

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has expressed shock over the death of Mr David Ajiboye, the General Manager, Fresh FM, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

A statement issued on Monday, in Ibadan, by Mr Moses Alao, the Special Assistant (Print) to the governor made this known.

Makinde described the sudden demise of Ajiboye as a painful loss, saying he was a vivacious and easy going man, “always full of life and ever so ready to advance the cause of the Fresh FM Stations”.

He prayed God to grant the chairman of the Fresh FM Stations, Dr Yinka Ayefele, the Ajiboye family and the management of the FM stations the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor equally prayed for the repose of the soul of the renowned media and entertainment chief.

