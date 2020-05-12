Makinde made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan by Mr Moses Alao, Special Assistant (Print Media), to the governor.

The governor said Oladipo holds a Diploma in Education from the University of Ibadan, and also Diplomas in Administration and Special Operations from the Ghana Institute of Management.

Makinde tasked Oladipo to deploy his wealth of experience in the military and security services to leading the Operation Burst in collaboration with other security agencies.

He said this was aimed at achieving the administration’s objective of a secured Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Operation Burst is a state-backed security outfit.

It comprises officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“He also holds a Diploma in Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Centre, Fort. Bragg NC. United States of America.

“Retired Col. Oladipo took part in different national and international assignments, including being deployed to then Angola as Military Observer and Military Assistant to CMO in 1993.

“He leads the five National Military Security Assessment to Liberia and serves as the Commanding Officer NIBATT 7, UNAMSIL-Sierra Leone in 2001-2002.

“He also served as Chief Instructor, Depot Nigerian Army; Chief of Staff-HQ1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna and Commander/Nigerian Contingent Commander Africa Mission in Sudan.

“After leaving the military, he also served in different capacities as General Manager, EXL Security & Protection Services Ltd.; Assistant General Manager, Aviation Security, FAAN and Managing Director, Glosat Security Services LTD,” the governor said in the statement.