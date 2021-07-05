Gov Makinde appoints Ogunwuyi as new Chief of Staff
Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has appointed Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, as his Chief of Staff.
Adisa said that the appointment was confirmed in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.
He said that Ogunwuyi, prior to the new appointment, was the Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA).
He was a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and also a member, House of Representatives; representing Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency.
He holds a B.Sc. degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, on June 29, sacked all his commissioners, including his Chief of Staff Mr Bisi Ilaka.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng