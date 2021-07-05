Gov Makinde appoints Ogunwuyi as new Chief of Staff

Adisa said that the appointment was confirmed in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.

He said that Ogunwuyi, prior to the new appointment, was the Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA).

He was a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and also a member, House of Representatives; representing Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency.

He holds a B.Sc. degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.