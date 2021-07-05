RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Makinde appoints Ogunwuyi as new Chief of Staff

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has appointed Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, as his Chief of Staff.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa on Monday in Ibadan.

Recommended articles

Adisa said that the appointment was confirmed in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.

He said that Ogunwuyi, prior to the new appointment, was the Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA).

He was a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and also a member, House of Representatives; representing Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency.

He holds a B.Sc. degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, on June 29, sacked all his commissioners, including his Chief of Staff Mr Bisi Ilaka.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9m pupils benefit from FG’s home-grown school feeding programme ― Minister

Youths threaten to sue Yahaya Bello if he failed to run for President in 2023

15 Borno IDPs drop out of universities in Edo, beg Gov Zulum for help

Bandits attack Kaduna leper hospital, kidnap 8 persons

Meter acquisition, installation remains free, KEDCO warns customers

Gov Makinde appoints Ogunwuyi as new Chief of Staff

Bandits kidnap students in Kaduna private school

You lied, Lai Mohammed funded your election - APC Chieftain tells lawmaker

Buhari congratulates Biden, USA on 245th independence anniversary