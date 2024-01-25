ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Makinde announces donation platform for Ibadan explosion victims

Bayo Wahab

Makinde says his government will ensure the donations go to the right beneficiaries.

An aerial view of the aftermath of the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 [TheaaaJay]
The explosion which happened on the night of Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in the Bodija area of the state, levelled several houses to the ground.

According to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, the explosion was caused by explosive devices kept in a house in the area.

While providing updates on the incident on Thursday, January 25, 2024, Makinde in a statement issued via his official Twitter page announced that his government has come up with a donation platform for the victims.

The governor said the money would go directly into the bank account of Dejo Oyelese Landlord/Resident Association, adding that his government would ensure the donations go to the right beneficiaries.

“We have also set up a platform for donations to victims. The money donated goes directly to the Landlords/Residents Association’s bank account while our administration will work with them to ensure it is distributed to the right beneficiaries,” the governor said.

Makinde also promised his administration would ensure the victims of the incident get justice.

“I would also like to reiterate our administration’s commitment to ensuring that the victims get justice. We are still collating details of those affected and we will announce comprehensive steps our government will take to support the victims to rebuild their lives,” he said.

In the statement, Makinde disclosed that the structural integrity tests on buildings in the affected area are still ongoing.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

