Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

Head of Service Ahmed Liman made the disclosure in a circular issued out to public in Gusau on Friday. The circular directed the Ministry of Finance to effect the payment of 13th month salary without delay to all workers across the state.

Highlighting the matter, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Sulaiman Idris, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, said the remarkable gesture was the first of its kind in the state’s history.

According to him, the decision aligns with the state government’s commitment to the welfare of workers and to motivate the workforce to high performance.

“Today, Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the payment of end of year bonuses to public and civil servants in State.

“This kind gesture is meant to boost the workers’ morale and provide them financial support during the holiday season.

“This move is a testament of Gov Lawal’s desire to implement policies that will enhance working conditions, increase salaries, and provide career advancement opportunities to government workers.