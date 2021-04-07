The governor gave the warning during the funeral service for the traditional ruler of the Anaguta Chiefdom, Pozoh Magaji Jauro, on Tuesday at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos.

He said that though his administration would not interfere with the process of selecting traditional rulers, but that it was bound by law to remove any traditional ruler who fails to perform his duties.

He said, “Since I came into office, we have installed more than 11 traditional rulers in various chiefdoms. There is no place that we interfered with the selection.

“That is why there has not been any court case against the government so far. I will continue to maintain this stance because interference is one of the causes of crises which we must avoid to ensure peace.”

He said the death of the first class ruler of the Anaguta kingdom in Jos North Local Government Area was painful, but it should be accepted as the will of God considering his long battle with ill health.

He eulogised the deceased for his humility, humanity and peaceful nature, saying it was reflected in his assistance to the state government to facilitate reconciliation, forgiveness and tolerance within his chiefdom.

In his tribute, the Chairman of Plateau Council of Traditional Rulers and Emirs, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da. Jacob Buba, also said that the deceased was instrumental to vital contributions to the development of the state.

The President of Evangelical Church of Christ Winning All(ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba, prayed that God should grant eternal rest to the deceased and charged leaders to live Godly lives.