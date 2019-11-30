Lalong made this known while speaking with State House correspondents on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The elections Petitions Appeal Court sitting in Jos on Friday upheld the election of Lalong as the governor of the state.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal of Jeremiah Useni and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for lack of merit.

However, Useni, in a reaction, rejected the verdict of the Appeal Court saying he would proceed to the Supreme Court.

Lalong, who expressed delight over the judgement, said that his opponent’s decision to proceed to the Supreme Court would not distract him.

“Fighting him is like fighting a father, it’s unfortunate but for me; I say my focus is Plateau State.

”We have done that in the first election, he was defeated, he said no, they will go back for a re-run, I said let’s go back for rerun.

”We went back for rerun I defeated him; he said no he was going to the tribunal.

“We went to the first tribunal; he said he is a general he doesn’t fight and retire, he will go to the Supreme Court.

“That I think is to make me lose focus; but I have not lost any focus in Plateau State. As he is moving, I am becoming more determined.”

He said that a lot of development was going on in Plateau as had been attested to by Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

He said that he was restoring peace and bringing development to the people of the state.

He said he was grateful to God for the judgment and also expressed confidence in the judiciary.

Speaking on an indigene of the state who recently exhibited an automobile, he said his vision was to bring out such young people.

”I am focusing on bringing out young talents and after he manufactured a tractor and became the overall, immediately I encouraged him, today he has produced a car. So, what we exhibited yesterday was for people to come.

”If you are asking people to be like Innoson and to produce cars in Nigeria, we have young talents from Plateau that can manufacture cars.

“So, he did that and you saw the car; what we are doing was exhibiting him outside and we are asking people to come and help him so that we will start producing those cars in Plateau; made in Plateau car,” he said.