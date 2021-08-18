Gov Lalong relaxes 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos North LG

In a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Wednesday in Jos , Lalong said the curfew had been reviewed to be observed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., till further notice, commencing from Thursday.

He said the decision was reached during the State Security Council meeting held at the Government House, Jos, where he received briefings from the heads of security agencies in respect of the security situation in the state.

He, however, warned trouble makers to desist from threatening lives and property or be ready to face the wrath of government, saying, security forces had been directed to deal with anyone causing breach of the peace.

The governor decried the desperation of criminals whom he said, were bent on causing mayhem in the state, saying that in spite of efforts to address insecurity in the state, there were still isolated attacks in some areas of Jos North and Bassa local government areas during the curfew.

He said that with the review of the curfew in Jos North, security agencies would mount permanent checkpoints in highly vulnerable areas; deploy more uniform and plain cloth personnel and also observe continuously the conduct of residents.

He said that the ban on processions was still in force, and that defaulters would be dealt with according to the law.

Lalong thanked law abiding residents for complying with government directives and urged them to continue to support Government in its efforts to restore normalcy to the affected areas and the state.

He urged parents and community leaders to prevail on their wards to maintain peace, as the enforcement of curfew was necessitated by the need to restore normalcy.