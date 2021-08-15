Gov Lalong orders another 24-hour curfew in Jos North LGA

This is coming hours after the governor had announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Jos North, Jos South and Bassa Local Government Areas of the state on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

The governor had on Saturday ordered a curfew in the three local governments following the killing of 23 persons in Rukuba Road.

In a statement personally signed by him issued Saturday night, Lalong said the curfew was ordered to avoid further deterioration of the situation.

The statement reads in part, “Sequel to the unfortunate breach of peace along Rukuba road, Jos North LGA on August 14 2021, where a convoy of commuters was attacked leading to killing of innocent persons, I have received briefings on the situation from the relevant heads of security agencies.

“The reports indicate that 23 of those attacked lost their lives while 23 persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. 26 others were rescued unhurt. So far, 20 suspects have been arrested and the security agencies are conducting investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

“Having reviewed the reports and monitored the unfolding scenario, government is concerned about the persisting tensions and reported attempts by some persons to take the laws into their hands by threatening to attack individuals and private facilities, as well as public property.

“In order to avoid further deterioration of the situation and to protect lives and properties of citizens, I have directed the imposition of curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Governments commencing 6pm to 6am from August 14 2021.

“The curfew shall remain in place subject to further review by the State Security Council.

“All citizens are therefore directed to abide by the directive to enable security personnel maintain law and order in the affected areas and deal with those attempting to foment trouble by taking advantage of the situation to perpetrate crime.