RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Lalong expresses worry as gunmen kill 3 in separate attacks

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has expressed concern about the attack on miners in Yelwa Zangam community of Jos North Local Government Area in the early hours of Tuesday, where one died and others injured.

Governor Simon Lalong (Gazzette )
Governor Simon Lalong (Gazzette )

Lalong expressed his concern in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Wednesday in Jos.

Recommended articles

Macham said that the governor also condemned another attack on a commuter vehicle along Jos-Jingir road, where two persons were killed and others injured.

“Lalong has directed the security agencies to go after the attackers and ensure they are brought to justice, while commending them for swiftly responding to the situation and restoring normalcy.

“He also commiserates with the families of the victims and survivors, assuring them that the state government will stop at nothing to fish out the perpetrators to pay for their actions.

“He also called on Plateau people to report any suspicious activity in their communities to the Police, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow and other law enforcement agencies,” Macham said.

He added that Lalong had urged the residents to report any suspicious activities to the traditional rulers or other community intelligence channels.

Meanwhile, the governor has directed the Secretary to the Government of the State to coordinate the visit to the injured who are receiving treatment in the hospital, to ensure they are receiving good healthcare.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Lalong expresses worry as gunmen kill 3 in separate attacks

Gov Lalong expresses worry as gunmen kill 3 in separate attacks

Marwa says war against illicit drugs, trafficking yielding positive results

Marwa says war against illicit drugs, trafficking yielding positive results

Abia govt confirms killing of 8 people by gunmen at Cattle market

Abia govt confirms killing of 8 people by gunmen at Cattle market

Gov. Matawalle won’t resign - APC replies PDP

Gov. Matawalle won’t resign - APC replies PDP

Ozekhome raises alarm over Nnamdi Kanu’s sight, says he may go blind

Ozekhome raises alarm over Nnamdi Kanu’s sight, says he may go blind

Fuel Scarcity: Light traffic flow in Kaduna as petrol sells for N600 per litre

Fuel Scarcity: Light traffic flow in Kaduna as petrol sells for N600 per litre

Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting in Buhari’s absence

Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting in Buhari’s absence

ASUU strike: UNIBEN students mount roadblock on Benin-Ore-Sagamu road to protest

ASUU strike: UNIBEN students mount roadblock on Benin-Ore-Sagamu road to protest

NDLEA insists drug cartel was working with Abba Kyari’s men, not its officers

NDLEA insists drug cartel was working with Abba Kyari’s men, not its officers

Trending

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

ASUU leaders. (Punch)

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos

Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N3.1bn in Lagos.

Insecurity: I have written my will, I’m not afraid of anybody — Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Premium Times)

Police arrest Abba Kyari, 4 others

Abba Kyari [NPF]