Gov Lalong expresses worry as gunmen kill 3 in separate attacks

Macham said that the governor also condemned another attack on a commuter vehicle along Jos-Jingir road, where two persons were killed and others injured.

“Lalong has directed the security agencies to go after the attackers and ensure they are brought to justice, while commending them for swiftly responding to the situation and restoring normalcy.

“He also commiserates with the families of the victims and survivors, assuring them that the state government will stop at nothing to fish out the perpetrators to pay for their actions.

“He also called on Plateau people to report any suspicious activity in their communities to the Police, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow and other law enforcement agencies,” Macham said.

He added that Lalong had urged the residents to report any suspicious activities to the traditional rulers or other community intelligence channels.