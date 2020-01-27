Lalong in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Monday in Jos, said the government and security agencies would ensure that justice was done to those affected.

He described the attack as another attempt by criminals to take the state back to the dark days of insecurity that it had substantially overcome.

The governor commiserated with families of those killed and injured, and directed security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime and ensure their prosecution while sounding a note of warning that the state will no longer tolerate such attacks.

“My heart again bleeds by this tragedy as lives of innocent citizens are cut short for no reason. Security agencies must go after those who are behind these attacks and their sponsors so they can face the law and be taught a lesson.

“We do not need another circle of bloodshed in Plateau State as all well meaning citizens have committed to peaceful coexistence and tolerance.

“My administration will not allow anyone, no matter how highly placed to jeopardise this peace,” he said.

Lalong reiterated his commitment to work with the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders in strengthening community policing architecture in the state with robust intelligence gathering and early intervention to forestall re-occurrence of insecurity incidences of the past.