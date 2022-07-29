Gov Lalong accused of frustrating Dariye’s release from prison after state pardon

Recall that a High Court of Federal Capital Territory sitting at Gudu, on 12 June 2018, convicted and sentenced Dariye to 14 years imprisonment for diverting public funds to the tune of N1.126 billion.

However on the 15th of April 2022, President Buhari granted pardon to not only Dariye, but also Jolly Nyame, the former governor of Taraba State.

"Governor Lalong and in his administration have been complicit in the scheme and intrigues hatched to thwart the implementation of the amnesty, and to this extent frustrate Dariye’s release into the Plateau political space, where his presence may turn an elixir and reagent that will neutralise this own agenda to remain politically relevant and survive into the dispensation coming in 2023.

"Lalong is accused of using his position as Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum to lobby an anti-Dariy slogan in the North, including encouraging the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to be continually ‘overwhelmed by state matters, and unavailable to despatch official communication to the authorities of the Correctional Service to implement the amnesty", a political pundit who does not want his name on print said.

Most of the questions being asked among political watchers are: who is sitting on or frustrating the Presidential Pardon, and why is nobody asking questions as to who is challenging the President as the highest authority in the country.

The office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice is being accused of complicity and deliberate cogs to extract some gratification from Dariye..

Thursday, July 14, marked three months since the National Council of State, presided over by Buhari, granted amnesty to over three hundred prisoners, among whom are two high profile personalities, ex-governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame.

Several grounds were considered by the NCS before giving a nod to the proposal that amnesty be granted the said prisoners; and prominent among these reasons was illness and deteriorating health.