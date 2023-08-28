Gov. Kwara celebrates Ololade who scored 9A's in WAEC result

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated Master Adesina Ololade, a Kwara student who recently scored As (excellent) in all the nine subjects he wrote in the West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE).

Ololade also went on to record an impressive 298 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), again confirming his extraordinary brilliance. This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Sunday in Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq said the outstanding results attest to the hard work, brilliance, focus, and family support that Ololade brought to bear in his studies.

“The family especially deserves a pat on the back for the great upbringing, discipline and efforts that shaped Ololade to become a pride of their clan.