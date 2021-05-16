RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Ikpeazu vows to enforce open grazing ban in Abia

Authors:

bayo wahab

Ikpeazu says a bill has been put in place to address security challenges perpetuated by criminal herdsmen.

Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu
Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu Pulse Ghana

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State says enforcing the ban on open grazing in the southern part of Nigeria has now become imperative.

The governors of the southern region had recently resolved to ban open grazing and movement of cattle by foot in the region.

The governors argued that the decision was taken to improve security in the region.

In a bid to enforce the ban, Governor Ikpeazu, while addressing journalists on Saturday, May 15, 2021, during a zoom meeting said, a bill has already been put in place to address security challenges perpetuated by criminal herdsmen.

He said, “We are now at the point of making sure that we enforce and implement it and even in doing that I must also share what I see as a challenge to the enforcement of that law.

“The law is in place and we are taking steps to enforce it.

“It has become imperative that we enforce that law strictly because we just noticed that we have big-time trouble in our hands.

“We have those that we refer to as criminal herdsmen; they are different from the ordinary herdsmen that we have been living with all these years.

“We now have in our mist bandits that have infiltrated from the rest of West Africa and other parts of Africa and their assignment is to come here rape, kill and kidnap people for money.

“It is now very imperative that we enforce that law.”

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has also announced his readiness to implement the decision of Southern governors on open grazing in his state, saying he has taken further steps to enforce the governors decision to ban open grazing.

