Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Thursday inaugurated Mr Uchenna Ihediwa as the commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony in Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu charged the newly sworn in commissioner to utilise his wealth of experience in handling the affairs of the state’s judiciary.

The governor urged the new commissioner to evolve strategies that would boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Of the state.

Ikpeazu charged the new attorney general to address issues of incessant litigation against the state government in terms of IGR collections.

He said: “I urge you to support the state’s IGR council efforts in tripling revenue generation in the state.

”Under your watch, we expect that the revenue council will do three times of what they are doing presently.

“Our government cannot continue to run with the lean IGR which we have been receiving in the past four years.

“Government noticed a situation where we made close to N155 billion in four years and spent N100 billion paying salaries alone, leaving only N55billion for government business including security, overheads and infrastructure.”

Ikpeazu noted that the executive and judiciary arms of the state government had a good working relationship and urged the new attorney general to maintain the same trajectory.

In his speech, Ihediwa said he would not fail in his duties, adding that as a member of the IGR council, he would remain committed to boosting the state’s IGR.

He pleaded with the people of Abia to obey the law, adding that there would be no “sacred cows” as the rule of law must take its full course on any individual that disobeyed the law.